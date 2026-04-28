Umerov on "Mindichgate": I have answered all questions from relevant authorities, I do not want to politicise this

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that he had provided all the necessary information to the relevant authorities regarding the ‘Mindichgate’ case.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a speech in parliament.

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Details

Today, MPs voted to hear Umerov’s testimony regarding "Mindichgate". The motion was supported by 152 MPs.

"If the relevant authorities had any questions, they would have invited me. I answered all the questions they had. I do not want to politicise this issue.

Almost all the authorities that contacted me received answers to their questions," commented the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

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Mindichgate

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