Claim that Berlinska appears in "Mindich tapes" is fake, — Zhelezniak

The statement by former SAPO prosecutor Stanislav Bronevitskyi, in which he claims that Mariia Berlinska is mentioned in Mindich’s recordings, is fake.

This was posted on Facebook by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

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Zheleznyak’s reaction

"I don’t like commenting on fake news. Especially fake news from a corrupt idiot who, just a couple of days before Mindichgate, claimed that Mindich’s tapes didn’t exist))) But that’s not even what I’m talking about. ‘Defence City’ is a package of draft laws that went through our Verkhovna Rada Committee. So here’s the thing: Mariia Berlinska was NEVER involved in this process. Nor, for that matter, did the Ministry of Defence play any role (at least a constructive one) at the time. Therefore, even theoretically, Ms Berlinska cannot be involved here. Not to mention her reputation as a decent person," Zhelezniak stated.

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