Claim that Berlinska appears in "Mindich tapes" is fake, — Zhelezniak
The statement by former SAPO prosecutor Stanislav Bronevitskyi, in which he claims that Mariia Berlinska is mentioned in Mindich’s recordings, is fake.
This was posted on Facebook by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.
Zheleznyak’s reaction
"I don’t like commenting on fake news. Especially fake news from a corrupt idiot who, just a couple of days before Mindichgate, claimed that Mindich’s tapes didn’t exist))) But that’s not even what I’m talking about. ‘Defence City’ is a package of draft laws that went through our Verkhovna Rada Committee. So here’s the thing: Mariia Berlinska was NEVER involved in this process. Nor, for that matter, did the Ministry of Defence play any role (at least a constructive one) at the time. Therefore, even theoretically, Ms Berlinska cannot be involved here. Not to mention her reputation as a decent person," Zhelezniak stated.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU carried out searches at Mindich’s premises; he had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were carried out at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU also carried out searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- On 10 November 2025, NABU and the SAP announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau raided an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Federation Senator Andriy Derkach. There, they kept ‘black accounts’, recorded money transfers and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring former Minister Herman Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Former Minister Oleksii Chernyshov was notified of his status as a suspect in a case of illicit enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnias.
- Galushchenko’s former adviser, Myronyuk, was remanded in custody with bail set at 126 million hryvnias.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council regarding the imposition of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following the NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Ihor Myronyuk and Dmytro Basov, the executive director for security at Energoatom, who appeared in NABU recordings under the alias ‘Tenor’, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Igor Fursenko, a suspect in the energy sector corruption case (known as ‘Ryoshik’ in the NABU recordings).
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, setting bail at 12 million hryvnias.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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On 1 December, a preventive measure – detention – was imposed on Mindich in absentia. The investigation considers him the leader of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector. Mindich’s case may now be referred to Interpol for his arrest, particularly when he crosses the border.
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On 15 February 2026, Herman Halushchenko was detained whilst attempting to cross the border. On 16 February, it emerged that officials from the NABU and the SAP had informed the former official of the charges against him, and the very next day the court remanded him in custody with the possibility of bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
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