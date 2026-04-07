SAPO provided details of Operation "Midas": investigation has moved into open phase
The investigation into the large-scale anti-corruption operation ‘Midas’ has entered the public phase. At this stage, investigators have already notified a number of individuals of the charges against them and are continuing to gather evidence.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, in an interview with Deutsche Welle.
"Until now, we were unable to utilise all available mechanisms because the operation was being conducted covertly. We could not request any documentation from either 'Energoatom' or banking institutions, nor could we obtain information on mobile phone movements. This process is currently underway, and we have also sent a huge number of requests for international legal assistance to other jurisdictions. For the time being, we cannot provide any further details. As we said at the outset, the case is quite complex, involving a vast number of financial transactions. And I think it will take the maximum time allowed by law – up to 12 months," noted Klymenko.
According to the head of the SAPO, the case file involves hundreds of individuals using various aliases within the alleged criminal scheme.
The investigation is also assigning its own code names to the suspects for procedural purposes. However, some of the individuals have not yet been fully identified.
Commenting on the question of the possible involvement of certain officials in the so-called "Mindich tapes", Klymenko stated that he could not confirm this information and would not comment on possible future suspicions.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich’s premises, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, features in NABU’s records as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau raided an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Federation Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept ‘black accounts’, recorded money transactions and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and Dmytro Basov, the executive director for security at Energoatom, who appeared in NABU recordings under the nickname ‘Tenor’, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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