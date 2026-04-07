SAPO provided details of Operation "Midas": investigation has moved into open phase

The investigation into the large-scale anti-corruption operation ‘Midas’ has entered the public phase. At this stage, investigators have already notified a number of individuals of the charges against them and are continuing to gather evidence.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

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"Until now, we were unable to utilise all available mechanisms because the operation was being conducted covertly. We could not request any documentation from either 'Energoatom' or banking institutions, nor could we obtain information on mobile phone movements. This process is currently underway, and we have also sent a huge number of requests for international legal assistance to other jurisdictions. For the time being, we cannot provide any further details. As we said at the outset, the case is quite complex, involving a vast number of financial transactions. And I think it will take the maximum time allowed by law – up to 12 months," noted Klymenko.

According to the head of the SAPO, the case file involves hundreds of individuals using various aliases within the alleged criminal scheme.

The investigation is also assigning its own code names to the suspects for procedural purposes. However, some of the individuals have not yet been fully identified.

Commenting on the question of the possible involvement of certain officials in the so-called "Mindich tapes", Klymenko stated that he could not confirm this information and would not comment on possible future suspicions.

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