NABU and SAPO expose MP over UAH 13 million in illicit enrichment: according to media reports, it is OPZZh representative Kachnyi

The NABU and the SAPO have exposed a sitting Member of the Ukrainian Parliament for illicit enrichment.

This was reported by NABU’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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What did the investigation establish?

"The investigation established that during 2020-2021, the suspect became the owner of assets worth a total of nearly UAH 13 million, which significantly exceeded the level of his officially declared income," the statement says.

With these funds, the official purchased a cottage and a plot of land on the Black Sea coast (the village of Koblevo), as well as a 132.6 sq m flat in the centre of Kyiv.

The NABU notes that the cost of design project services for the latter property, as well as the renovation of the apartment itself, exceeded UAH 5.5 million.

The MP was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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It concerns MP Kachnyi

The Bureau has not named the individual in question, but according to "Ukrainska Pravda", it concerns Oleksandr Kachny, a MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh) party.

In March 2024, a Bihus.Info investigation said that Kachnyi’s 87-year-old mother-in-law gave her daughter UAH 6.5 million in 2022, but could not recall what business her family had been engaged in.

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