Judge in Bukovyna exposed for inciting lawyer to pay another judge $30,000 bribe – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have exposed a judge seconded to one of the courts in the Chernivtsi region who incited a lawyer to pass a US$30,000 bribe to a judge in Kyiv in exchange for an acquittal.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Security Service and NABU dismantled another criminal scheme in Ukraine’s judiciary. As a result of a joint operation in Bukovyna, they detained a judge seconded to one of the local courts who had been soliciting bribes.

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According to the case materials, the suspect pressured a lawyer to give US$30,000 to a judge in the capital.

In exchange for the money, the Kyiv judge was supposed to acquit a person accused of committing a criminal offence in the area of official activities.

Notice of suspicion served

Based on the evidence collected, the judge from Chernivtsi region has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (incitement to offer, promise or provide an unlawful benefit to an official).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

The article carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out under the procedural supervision of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.