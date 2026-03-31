Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" under codename Surgeon – NABU detective Abakumov

Oleksandr Abakumov, head of a NABU detective unit, has said that former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak appears on the "Mindich tapes" under the codename Surgeon.

Censor.NET reports that Abakumov said this in an interview with Olena Trybushna, host of the Ye Pytannia channel, published on Monday, 30 March.

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The detective noted that he could not comment on whether the Midas case concerned Yermak, but said that "there are certain codenames that may be linked to this person."

"I know the person you named under the codename Surgeon... and the Office of the President as a surgical department," Abakumov said in response to the host’s question about whether Andrii Yermak appears in the Midas case.

Abakumov also said that no further publication of the "tapes" is currently planned.

Read more: Flaws in NABU’s request for extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman were corrected and it has already been sent to Israel – Office of Prosecutor General

Why Yermak was not served with a notice of suspicion

The detective also noted that there must be sufficient evidence to serve Mr Yermak with a notice of suspicion. He added that high-ranking officials are able to "secure the highest level of protection for themselves" — the best lawyers and legal counsel.

"They may have the financial resources to secure consultants, lawyers, and even media campaigns to manipulate certain facts. So I am convinced that in such criminal proceedings, the best possible evidentiary base must be in place. And to say, let’s serve this or that person with a notice of suspicion as quickly as possible... it seems to me that the position here should still be that we must gather all the necessary evidence in order to issue a notice of suspicion. And if the evidence is insufficient, then not to issue such a notice, because this may have very negative consequences in the future," the detective explained.

Read more: Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not signed documents for Mindich’s extradition for two weeks now, - detective Abakumov. VIDEO

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