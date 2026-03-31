Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not signed documents for Mindich’s extradition for two weeks now, - detective Abakumov. VIDEO

Over the past two weeks, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has not signed the documents required for the extradition from Israel of a key figure in the Midas case – the president’s friend and business partner, Timur Mindich.

According to Censor.NET, the lead investigator in the case, Oleksandr Abakumov, spoke about this in an interview with the Ye Pytannia channel.

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"We sent the extradition documents to the Office of the Prosecutor General. As far as I know, they have not yet been signed... It seems to me that the Prosecutor General should sign this extradition request as soon as possible," said Abakumov.

He also assessed the prospects of Mindich’s extradition and answered the question of whether NABU intends to exchange Mindich’s freedom for his testimony regarding those higher up in the scheme.

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Mindichgate

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