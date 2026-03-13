"Mindich warned me": Kolomoiskyi stated in court that information about his arrest had been leaked. VIDEO
During a recent court hearing, oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi stated that he knew in advance about the investigation being prepared against him. According to a correspondent from Censor.NET, the businessman used this fact as an argument against the risk of him fleeing.
Kolomoisky's statements
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Leak of information: According to the oligarch, his business partner and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Timur Mindich, warned him about the upcoming suspicion and arrest a week before the law enforcement officers' visit.
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No intention to flee: Kolomoisky stressed that despite the warning, he remained in Ukraine. "I didn't go anywhere. So this is all nonsense, I'm not going to run away anywhere," he said.
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The fate of Mindich and Operation "Midas": The oligarch noted that Mindich himself had also been warned, but "a couple of hours" before the start of the active phase of Operation "Midas," which allowed him to leave Ukraine immediately before the suspicion was handed over.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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On 10 November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach. They kept a "black ledger" there, tracked money flows, and organized money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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