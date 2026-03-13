"Mindich warned me": Kolomoiskyi stated in court that information about his arrest had been leaked. VIDEO

During a recent court hearing, oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi stated that he knew in advance about the investigation being prepared against him. According to a correspondent from Censor.NET, the businessman used this fact as an argument against the risk of him fleeing.

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Kolomoisky's statements

Leak of information: According to the oligarch, his business partner and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Timur Mindich , warned him about the upcoming suspicion and arrest a week before the law enforcement officers' visit.

No intention to flee: Kolomoisky stressed that despite the warning, he remained in Ukraine. "I didn't go anywhere. So this is all nonsense, I'm not going to run away anywhere," he said.

The fate of Mindich and Operation "Midas": The oligarch noted that Mindich himself had also been warned, but "a couple of hours" before the start of the active phase of Operation "Midas," which allowed him to leave Ukraine immediately before the suspicion was handed over.

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Mindichgate