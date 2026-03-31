Flaws in NABU’s request for extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman were corrected and it has already been sent to Israel – Office of Prosecutor General
The request for the extradition of a suspect in the energy corruption case has already been sent to Israel’s Ministry of Justice.
This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, Head of the Information Policy and Communications Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
She explained that after NABU’s request for the person’s extradition to Ukraine was received, a number of procedural and technical shortcomings were identified during its review.
"As part of routine work, the Office of the Prosecutor General, jointly with NABU, processed and completed 24 volumes of materials, and also prepared and translated the text of the request.
After the final elimination of flaws and errors, the extradition request was sent to the Ministry of Justice of the State of Israel," Haiovska-Kovbasiuk added.
According to Censor.NET, this concerns businessman Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are suspects in the energy corruption case.
Background
Earlier, Oleksandr Abakumov, head of NABU’s detective unit, said that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko had not signed the documents for Timur Mindich’s extradition from Israel over the past two weeks.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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On 10 November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach. They kept a "black ledger" there, tracked money flows, and organized money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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On 1 December, a preventive measure – detention – was imposed on Mindich in absentia. The investigation considers him the leader of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector. Mindich’s case may now be referred to Interpol for his arrest, particularly when he crosses the border.
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On 15 February 2026, Herman Halushchenko was detained whilst attempting to cross the border. On 16 February, it emerged that officials from the NABU and the SAPO had informed the former official of the charges against him, and the very next day the court remanded him in custody with the possibility of bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
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