Flaws in NABU’s request for extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman were corrected and it has already been sent to Israel – Office of Prosecutor General

The request for the extradition of a suspect in the energy corruption case has already been sent to Israel’s Ministry of Justice.

This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, Head of the Information Policy and Communications Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Details

She explained that after NABU’s request for the person’s extradition to Ukraine was received, a number of procedural and technical shortcomings were identified during its review.

"As part of routine work, the Office of the Prosecutor General, jointly with NABU, processed and completed 24 volumes of materials, and also prepared and translated the text of the request.

After the final elimination of flaws and errors, the extradition request was sent to the Ministry of Justice of the State of Israel," Haiovska-Kovbasiuk added.

According to Censor.NET, this concerns businessman Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are suspects in the energy corruption case.

Watch more: Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not signed documents for Mindich’s extradition for two weeks now, - detective Abakumov. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, Oleksandr Abakumov, head of NABU’s detective unit, said that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko had not signed the documents for Timur Mindich’s extradition from Israel over the past two weeks.

Mindichgate

Read more: Four months of "Mindichgate": no reboot of energy companies has taken place, - Zhelezniak