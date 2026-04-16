Yermak failed to appear before High Anti-Corruption Court despite receiving summons
The business partner of President Timur Mindich and former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak were summoned to a meeting of the HACC regarding the seizure of property following a search in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing UP.
Details
A source told the publication that both Mindich and Yermak had received a summons to appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court.
"According to UP sources in law enforcement, the hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court concerned the seizure of assets as part of criminal proceedings," the report states.
Sources also told the publication that the list of items seized during the searches at Mindich’s residence includes remote controls for household appliances, personal hygiene items, shoes, and clothing.
"The nature of these seizures may indicate preparations for biological testing—with the aim of establishing whether these items belong to specific individuals," the journalists note.
At the same time, neither Mindich nor Yermak appeared at the hearing before the High Anti-Corruption Court.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU carried out searches at Mindich’s premises; he had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were carried out at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU also carried out searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- On 10 November 2025, NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau raided an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Federation Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept ‘black accounts’, recorded money transfers, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring former Minister Herman Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Former Minister Oleksii Chernyshov was notified of his status as a suspect in a case of illicit enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnias.
- Halushchenko’s former adviser, Myroniuk, was remanded in custody with bail set at 126 million hryvnias.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council regarding the imposition of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following the NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, the executive director for security at Energoatom, who appeared in NABU recordings under the alias ‘Tenor’, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Igor Fursenko, a suspect in the energy sector corruption case (known as ‘Ryoshik’ in the NABU recordings).
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, setting bail at 12 million hryvnias.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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On 1 December, a preventive measure – detention – was imposed on Mindich in absentia. The investigation considers him the leader of a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector. Mindich’s case may now be referred to Interpol for his arrest, particularly when he crosses the border.
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On 15 February 2026, Herman Halushchenko was detained whilst attempting to cross the border. On 16 February, it emerged that officials from the NABU and the SAPO had informed the former official of the charges against him, and the very next day, the court remanded him in custody with the possibility of bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Presidential Office, continues to use the services of the State Protection Department following his dismissal in November 2025.
- However, it later emerged that Yermak had become the head of one of the committees at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.
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