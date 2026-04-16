Yermak failed to appear before High Anti-Corruption Court despite receiving summons

The business partner of President Timur Mindich and former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak were summoned to a meeting of the HACC regarding the seizure of property following a search in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing UP.

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Details

A source told the publication that both Mindich and Yermak had received a summons to appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"According to UP sources in law enforcement, the hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court concerned the seizure of assets as part of criminal proceedings," the report states.

Read more: Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" under codename Surgeon – NABU detective Abakumov

Sources also told the publication that the list of items seized during the searches at Mindich’s residence includes remote controls for household appliances, personal hygiene items, shoes, and clothing.

"The nature of these seizures may indicate preparations for biological testing—with the aim of establishing whether these items belong to specific individuals," the journalists note.

At the same time, neither Mindich nor Yermak appeared at the hearing before the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Read more: High Anti-Corruption Court refused to drop charges against Mindich, who did not appear in court, "because of shelling in Ukraine"

Mindichgate

Read more: "Servant of People" Hetmantsev spoke out against "Yermak’s gang" in power

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: NACP explained why it did not publish information on verification of Yermak’s declaration