The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to overturn the charges against businessman Tymur Mindich. His defence team attributed his absence from the hearing to the shelling in Ukraine.

According to the Anti-Corruption Centre, the appeal court considered Mindich’s defence lawyer’s complaint against the notification of suspicion, reports Censor.NET.

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The lawyer requested that the suspect be allowed to attend the hearing online, explaining his absence by stating that "shelling is ongoing in Ukraine" and there are safety concerns.

Read more: High Anti-Corruption Court refused to drop charges against Mindich, who did not appear in court, "because of shelling in Ukraine"

The defence’s position and the parties’ arguments

The court rejected this motion, noting that Mindich is wanted and that there are no circumstances preventing him from attending court. Furthermore, it was not possible to properly verify his identity during an online connection.

The appeal court’s decision

Ultimately, the appeal court upheld the High Anti-Corruption Court’s decision to refuse to overturn the suspicion. The decision was handed down by a panel of judges comprising Serhiy Bodnar, Danyla Chornenka and Ihor Panaid.

Read more: Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" under codename Surgeon – NABU detective Abakumov

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