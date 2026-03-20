NACP explained why it did not publish information on verification of Yermak’s declaration

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention did not disclose information about the results of the full verification of former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak's declaration because of a request "from a state body" to restrict access to such data in connection with protection measures being applied to the declarant.

The NACP did not disclose information about the launch and results of the full verification of former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak's declaration in view of a request "from a state body" demanding restricted access to such data in connection with protection measures being applied to the declarant.

As reported by Censor.NET, the NACP press service said this.

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Details

"On February 3, 2025, the NACP launched a full verification of the official's declaration, selected under a risk-oriented approach, of which he received notification in his personal account in the Declarations Register, as required by the Procedure for Full Verification of the Declaration of a Person Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, approved by NACP Order No. 26/21 of January 29, 2021 (as amended) (hereinafter, the Procedure). This notification was marked as read on February 3, 2025, that is, on the day the verification began," the statement reads.

On the same day, the Agency said, it received a letter from a state body on the need to carry out financial control measures in relation to the declarant while observing restrictions on the dissemination of access to such information because protection measures were being applied to him.

"This letter became the basis for not publishing information about the launch of the verification on the NACP website.

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During the verification, the NACP appealed to law enforcement agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police of Ukraine, which reported that they had no information that could be used for the verification," the NACP said.

On May 16, 2025, the Agency completed the verification on the basis of the available data.

"Following the verification, inaccurate information in the declaration was established, while no signs of declaring false information, illicit enrichment, or unjustified assets were established. No materials from law enforcement agencies that could serve as grounds for a repeat full verification were received by the NACP. The report was not published on the NACP website because of the restrictions specified in the above-mentioned letter.

The report on the results of the full verification of the declaration was sent to the declarant through his personal account in the Declarations Register, which he read on May 20, 2025, as confirmed by the relevant mark. The original copy of the report was sent by post and returned to the NACP on June 4, 2025, due to the expiry of the storage period. It is currently held by the NACP," the Agency explained.

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After information emerged about Yermak's dismissal from office, the NACP appealed to the above-mentioned state body to find out whether the restrictions referred to above were still in force.

"Having received a reply that they had been lifted, the NACP immediately disclosed on its official website information about the completed full verification of the declaration by posting the relevant report.

We remind that the procedure for publishing the results of completed full verifications is governed by the Procedure. At the same time, legislation does not oblige the NACP to disclose information about the launch of a full verification of a declaration," the Agency concluded.

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Yermak’s dismissal

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