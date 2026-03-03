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Yermak began working in committee of lawyers Medvedchuk and Portnov
Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the chair of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
This was reported by Tetiana Pechonchyk, chair of the board of the ZMINA Human Rights Centre, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Shevchuk is the spokesperson for the National Bar Association of Ukraine, and Yermak is the head of the committee. And at the helm is the same former Medvedchuk ally, Izovitova. That's all you need to know about the current state of the Ukrainian bar," she said.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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