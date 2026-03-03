Yermak began working in committee of lawyers Medvedchuk and Portnov

Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the chair of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.

This was reported by Tetiana Pechonchyk, chair of the board of the ZMINA Human Rights Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Shevchuk is the spokesperson for the National Bar Association of Ukraine, and Yermak is the head of the committee. And at the helm is the same former Medvedchuk ally, Izovitova. That's all you need to know about the current state of the Ukrainian bar," she said.

Read more: Yermak still communicates with Zelenskyy and retains limited influence, - Zhelezniak

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s dismissal: Not because of corruption, "I had my own reasons"