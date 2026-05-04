"As long as Vova is in place, we will live": fragment of conversation between Tsukerman and Fursenko

Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko has published a fragment of a conversation from the "Mindich tapes" between figures in the "Midas" case, Oleksandr Tsukerman and Ihor Fursenko.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Honcharenko’s post on Facebook.

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Episode from the "Mindich tapes"

In particular, during the conversation, Tsukerman and Fursenko mention "Vova."

Tsukerman O.D.: Yes, fine. Fine. (One word) phone, but there is nothing on the main activity.

Fursenko I.L.: What should be considered the main one? (laughs) Shalom, shalom.

Man: This activity could shut down at any minute. Fursenko I.L.: As I understand it, as long as Vova is somehow still in place, we will live.

Tsukerman O.D.: Not really, thank God. There are issues.

"And who is this Vova who allows his corrupt friends to live peacefully? I wonder whether, even after this, the President’s Office will still try to say that Zelenskyy knew nothing?" Honcharenko wrote, commenting on the above episode of the conversation.

Watch more: "Common fund for Vova" and profiteering on blood: new shocking Mindich tapes // Uncensored. VIDEO

Background

On April 29, media outlets published new "Mindich tapes" recording conversations between Timur Mindich, former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, including about the financing of Fire Point.

On May 1, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published new recordings.

It should also be recalled that in November 2025, bail of UAH 95 million was posted for Ihor Fursenko, a figure in the "Midas" case involving embezzlement at Energoatom. He was released from custody.

Read more: Conversation between Khmilov and Tsukerman released: As soon as peace comes – funding stops immediately