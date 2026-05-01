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New "Mindich tapes" released: discussions on replacing government, US ambassador and mysterious "Project 23". VIDEO
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has released new "Mindich tapes" featuring a conversation between president's friend Timur Mindich and the current Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umerov.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
According to the MP, the tapes were definitely "leaked" by the defence team.
Zhelezniak also stated that on the tapes, the parties discuss:
- replacement of the Government and the Ministry of Defence
- the US ambassador
- the mysterious "Project 23"
What led up to this?
- On 29 April, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defence minister and NSDC secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.
- The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence stated that the company could lose the right to supply weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the process of partial nationalisation of Fire Point in order to continue the supply of its products to the Defence Forces.
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