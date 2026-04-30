Mindich filed lawsuit against Zhelezniak because MP’s words "cause him significant distress"

The defence team has received Timur Mindich’s lawsuit against MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak seeking protection of his honour, dignity and professional reputation.

This was reported on Facebook by Masi Naiiem, a soldier, lawyer and human rights activist, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We can finally confirm the existence of a specific legal dispute with clear demands and wording that need to be analysed.

I would call this a dispute over the right to say what Mr Timur Mindich does not want to acknowledge," the post reads.

The defence is currently reviewing the statement of claim, the arguments and the procedural documents.

Watch more: Honcharenko listened to new "Mindich tapes" and addressed Vova: "Aren’t you ashamed? How could you have allowed such corruption to take root?". VIDEO

"What is fundamentally important in this case is that it concerns statements made by Yaroslav Zheleznшak in a video on his YouTube channel – in the context of a high-profile anti-corruption case that has long been the focus of public attention.

Timur Mindich is attempting to challenge the assertion that he was part of a ‘criminal organisation’ and involved in its activities, even though similar statements had already been made in the media, among experts, in political circles, and in statements by representatives of state and law enforcement bodies at the time of publication," explained Nayem.

In the lawyer’s view, two principles always clash in such matters: the protection of a person’s reputation and freedom of expression.

Therefore, it is not only what was actually said that matters, but also whether it was a commentary or assessment of information already in the public domain, and whether those specific words could have affected the claimant’s reputation – this is still for the court to assess.

Read more: Shefir and Mindich discuss posting bail for Chernyshov: I said we’d all chip in

What does Zhelezniak say?

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak quoted from the lawsuit:

"A large number of people have formed a sharply negative perception of the Plaintiff, which causes him significant discomfort in his daily life and inflicts moral suffering."

At the same time, the MP believes the case is much broader.

"This is about whether a Member of Parliament can call a spade a spade. I believe he can. And I will prove it, including in court," he added

Watch more: Little houses built on blood. How Mindich, "Vova" and "Andrei" made money from war and schemes // Uncensored. VIDEO

What led up to this?

In March 2026, it was reported that Zelenskyy’s oligarch Timur Mindich, who is suspected of corruption, had filed a lawsuit against "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Read more: Major Telegram channels are ignoring new "Mindich tapes" and attacking NABU, - Zhelezniak