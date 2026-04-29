Honcharenko listened to new "Mindich tapes" and addressed Vova: "Aren’t you ashamed? How could you have allowed such corruption to take root?". VIDEO

MP Oleksii Honcharenko has strongly criticised the country’s top leadership and law enforcement agencies following the release of new excerpts from the so-called ‘Mindich tapes’.

According to Censor.NET, the MP devoted his speech to the large-scale embezzlement of state funds and businessman Timur Mindich’s control over strategic sectors.

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Read more: Ariev on new "Mindich tapes": Now we can no longer say that Zelenskyy knew nothing