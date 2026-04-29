Rada refused to summon Umerov following publication of new "Mindich tapes": only 87 MPs voted in favour

During today’s plenary session, the Verkhovna Rada did not support a proposal to summon Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, to the chamber following the media’s publication of new excerpts fromthe "Mindich tapes".

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

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What did Goncharenko say?

According to him, he had just put a motion to a vote to summon NSDC Secretary Umerov to the Rada. "Following today’s tapes about ‘cooperation’ with Zelenskyy’s friend Mindich, when the latter was a minister, we have a great many questions. But do you think the servants are interested in hearing about corruption and the Midas case? Consequently, the motion was not supported. Only 87 MPs are interested in this. But I am waiting for Umerov at the Temporary Investigation Commission. We will ask him there," wrote the MP.

Read on Censor.NET: Shefir and Mindich discuss posting bail for Chernyshov: I said that we’ll all chip in

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Mindich and Umerov discussed defence procurement.

In addition, Mindich and former Defence Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as head of the Ministry of Defence in July 2025.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov himself stated that he had provided all the answers to the relevant authorities regarding the "Mindichgate" case.

It should be recalled that in journalist Tetyana Nikolaienko’s article "How Umerov bought bulletproof vests from Mindich, and how he violated the DOT to do so", it is claimed that Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, was behind the corrupt scheme involving the contract for bulletproof vests.

Watch more: From Maidan cases to ’schematism’ at ’Energoatom’: how former prosecutor Basov (’Tenor’) sabotaged investigations for years and became figure in Mindich’s tapes