ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11680 visitors online
News Mindichgate
13 976 39

Mindich and Umerov discuss the candidacy of Minister of Defense: Appointing Shmyhal it’s sh#t

Mindich and Umerov criticized Shmyhal’s appointment as Minister of Defense

Zelenskyy's oligarch Tymur Mindich and former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as defense minister in July 2025.

This is reported in an article by UP, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The following is an excerpt from a conversation that took place on July 8, 2025. A few days earlier, President Zelenskyy had informed Umerov that he planned to appoint him as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

The then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was considered for the position of defense minister and was subsequently appointed to the post.

Mindich called Shmyhal's potential appointment as defense minister "bullshit."

Mindich also says that "tomorrow they will have a factory."

Watch more: From Maidan cases to ’schematism’ at ’Energoatom’: how former prosecutor Basov (’Tenor’) sabotaged investigations for years and became figure in Mindich’s tapes

Міндіч та Умєров критикували призначення Шмигаля міністром оборони
Міндіч та Умєров критикували призначення Шмигаля міністром оборони
Міндіч та Умєров критикували призначення Шмигаля міністром оборони

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1933) Denys Shmyhal (876) Tymur Mindych (159) Rustem Umerov (487)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 