Mindich and Umerov discuss the candidacy of Minister of Defense: Appointing Shmyhal it’s sh#t

Zelenskyy's oligarch Tymur Mindich and former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as defense minister in July 2025.

This is reported in an article by UP, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The following is an excerpt from a conversation that took place on July 8, 2025. A few days earlier, President Zelenskyy had informed Umerov that he planned to appoint him as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

The then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was considered for the position of defense minister and was subsequently appointed to the post.

Mindich called Shmyhal's potential appointment as defense minister "bullshit."

Mindich also says that "tomorrow they will have a factory."

Watch more: From Maidan cases to ’schematism’ at ’Energoatom’: how former prosecutor Basov (’Tenor’) sabotaged investigations for years and became figure in Mindich’s tapes





