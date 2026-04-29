Shefir and Mindich discuss posting bail for Chernyshov: I said we’d all chip in

Timur Mindich, an oligarch linked to Zelenskyy, and former presidential aide Serhii Shefir discussed the fate of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov on the eve of the hearing to determine his pretrial detention.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by UP.

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Bail for Chernyshov

Shefir tells Mindich that he met with Chernyshov the day before. Mindich also says he spoke with Chernyshov.

The two agree that they might "chip in" for Chernyshov's bail.









Read more: Zelenska and Yermak baptized daughter of Chernyshov, who is suspected of corruption: Media outlets have published the secret footage for first time

Chernyshov's case

Last week, the NABU served five people with a notice of suspicion in a case of corruption in the construction sector involving top government officials.

In particular, Vasyl Volodin, a member of the Board of "Naftogaz" of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, Chief Commercial Officer of "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" JSC, Alla Sushon, former Director of "Ukrkomunobslugovuvannia" SE, and Serhii Kopystyra, a developer, were suspected of abuse of office, receiving and giving an undue advantage in a particularly large amount.

On 13 June, the HACC arrested Horbatiuk with the option of posting UAH 25 million bail, on 17 June, the court arrested Volodin with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail, and on 20 June, the developer, Kopystyr was granted a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail.

At the time of the crime, Volodin was the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Regional Development, and Horbatiuk was an adviser to the head of the ministry, Oleksii Chernyshov, who later became the head of "Naftogaz", where his associates also went to work. Chernyshov is now the head of the Ministry of National Unity and is abroad.

According to the investigation, the developer developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. To do this, he turned to top officials of the Ministry of Regional Development, who created the conditions for the transfer of land to a state-controlled enterprise. The latter illegally entered into investment agreements with the construction company in question. At the same time, the land and the buildings on it were valued at almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to the UP, NABU detectives planned to conduct a search of Chernyshov's place a year ago, but it was cancelled at the request of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos. At the same time, Chernyshov secretly met with Kryvonos, later explaining that the meeting was to discuss the anti-corruption programme of "Naftogaz". Kryvonos himself denied any involvement in the cancellation of Chernyshov's searches.

On 27 June, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Oleksii Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120,002,668 with a number of procedural obligations.

On 2 July, UAH 120 million in bail was paid for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov.

On November 11, 2025, the NABU and SAPO notified a former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine that he was suspected of illicit enrichment. The individual in question is Oleksii Chernyshov, who is implicated in a corruption scheme in the energy sector.

Read more: Bail for Chernyshov was paid by individuals associated with Mindich - Zhelezniak