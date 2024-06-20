NABU detectives did not search Chernyshov’s house at request of Bureau director Kryvonos - media

"Naftogaz" CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and NABU Director Semen Kryvonos met secretly at the Bureau. Chernyshov's house was not searched at the request of Kryvonos.

"Four sources in the anti-corruption agencies confirmed to us that this happened, or rather, did not happen, due to the influence of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos," journalist Mykhailo Tkach said.

The publication notes that there was a corresponding HACCU ruling to search Chernyshev's house in Kozyn, but this was not done.

"The case in which the searches were to be conducted concerned the alleged receipt of undue benefits by Chernyshov and his associates from developer Serhiy Kopystyr, owner of the KSM Group," the journalists said, citing sources.

The court's ruling suggests that officials of the Ministry of Regional Development, when it was headed by Chernyshov, may have been involved in the illegal transfer of a plot of land to Kopystyr for the construction of a residential complex (at 43 Tiraspolska Street, "Flowers of Ukraine").

"In particular, one of the apartments of the Kopystyr developer "KSM Group" was owned by the wife of Vadym Marchuk, a special service officer who provided security for Chernyshov from 21 to 23 years old when he was head of the Ministry of Regional Development. Therefore, one of the searches was conducted in the apartment of Yulia Marchuk, the wife of Vadym Marchuk," the article says. The publication managed to confirm that Marchuk lives in that apartment.

UP's sources in political circles said that recently it was planned to return Chernyshov to the Cabinet of Ministers, but NABU leaked another information to the Presidential Office about possible questions to the official from detectives. That's why the OP put this issue on hold.

"At first, Chernyshov switches from one car to another to visit NABU Director Kryvonos. Then he suddenly disappears from the radar of the NABU detectives, who began to document him. It turns out that people associated with Chernyshov received apartments from a developer who was later detained by the NABU for transferring the apartments to Chernyshov's successor, Minister Kubrakov. Subsequently, the search warrant for Chernyshov's apartment was put on hold, not without the assistance of NABU Director Kryvonos. And finally, someone from the NABU warns the Presidential Office that there may be questions to Chernyshov," Tkach said.

Chernyshov confirmed the meeting in April 2023 at the NABU and said that it concerned vetting candidates for positions at Naftogaz. Regarding the meeting with Kryvonos, he said that he "could have seen him there".

He also denied knowing that there was a case against him and denied that anyone in his entourage had received an apartment from Kopystyr. In addition, he confirmed that Marchuk was his bodyguard, but allegedly worked for the SSU.

At the same time, NABU Director Kryvonos denied that he had given an order not to search Chernyshev's place and said that he had not informed him of the existence of a case against him.

On 21 November 2023, the NABU and the SAPO served suspicion notices to two people who offered a bribe to Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine. In particular, it concerns Serhiy Kopystyr.

Later, the court arrested Kopystyr.

Data leak from NABU

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leak.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Committee to discuss the leakage of information from the Bureau.

