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Zelenska and Yermak baptized daughter of Chernyshov, who is suspected of corruption: Media outlets have published the secret footage for first time. VIDEO

Journalists have released photos from the christening of the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov for the first time, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving improper benefits; among the guests were Olena Zelenska and former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Ye Pytannia".

This relates to an investigation by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach entitled "Zelenskyy’s ‘Svynarchuky’: How the President’s Friends Plundered the Country During the War".

The report also mentions the construction of four estates in Kozin, where, it is claimed, Yermak, Mindich, Chernyshov and Zelenskyy were to live with their families.

Read more: Chernyshov acknowledges Yermak is his children’s godfather: both appear in same corruption case

As reported, the wife of former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov – Svitlana, who is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s godmother – attempted to conceal documents relating to the construction of four estates in Kozin.

Author: 

nepotism (5) Zelenska Olena (51) Andrii Yermak (387) Chernyshov Oleksii (78)
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