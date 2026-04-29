Mindich and Umerov discussed defence procurement: "Body armour is big money; it’s just one phone call for you," – media

Zelenskyy’s oligarch Tymur Mindich and former Defence Minister Rustem Umerov discussed defence procurement and the company Fire Point.

This is reported in an article by UP, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to journalist Tkach, the transcript of a conversation from 8 July 2025 indicates that Mindich and Umerov were discussing the Fire Point company. In particular, the businessman complained that the company was underfunded.

At the same time, Mindich had previously denied any involvement with the company in conversations with journalists.

Read more: Mindich discussed "Dynasty" cooperative. Buildings may belong, among others, to Yermak and Zelenskyy, - media

"Mindich: We need a bit, you know? Well, sort of. There are 2,000 people working there. We need to buy these engines today. We’re not asking for our own profit, we won’t be making a profit. Well, there’s no such thing, you know what I mean. It’s a company, we’re putting everything into it.

Umerov: Well, that means rockets and so on for 5-6 yards. That’s a lot, mate. I understand everything, but that’s a lot," the journalist quotes the conversation.













See more: Honcharenko summons Shefir to TIC hearing on "Mindichgate" case: He discussed Chernyshov’s rescue. DOCUMENT

Sale of Fire Point stake

The article also states that Mindich and Umerov are discussing the potential sale of a stake in Fire Point to foreign investors.

In particular, they are considering selling 33% of the company for 600 million, of which the investor is prepared to invest 300 million in the company’s development, and pay the remaining half directly to the shareholders.













Read on Censor.NET: Umerov on ‘Mindichgate’: I have answered all questions from the relevant authorities; I do not wish to politicise this

Procurement

According to Tkach, the interlocutors also discussed defence procurement.

During the conversation, Mindich likely asked for the issue regarding the supply of bulletproof vests, which the state does not accept, to be resolved.







It should be recalled that in journalist Tetyana Nikolaienko’s article "How Umerov bought bulletproof vests from Mindich, and how he violated the DOT to do so", it is stated that Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, was behind the corrupt scheme involving the contract for bulletproof vests.

Read: Goncharenko summons Shefir to the TSK hearing on the "Mindichgate" case: He discussed Chernyshov’s rescue. DOCUMENT