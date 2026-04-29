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News Yermak’s influence Mindichgate
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Mindich discussed "Dynasty" cooperative. Buildings may belong, among others, to Yermak and Zelenskyy, - media

The Dynasty Cooperative: Details from Mindich’s tapes

Timur Mindich, an oligarch linked to Zelenskyy, discussed the construction of homes in the "Dynasty" housing cooperative near Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by UP.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Mindich spoke with a woman named Natalia. During the conversation, they discussed the suspension of construction on the "Dynasty" cooperative's estates and related financial issues.

The publication’s sources say that these four houses may belong to Mindich himself, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, former Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak, and, likely, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, a BIHUS.Info investigation reported that Chernyshov had concealed real estate worth millions of dollars in Kozyn.

Кооператив Династія: подробиці з плівок Міндіча
Кооператив Династія: подробиці з плівок Міндіча

Read more: Did President know?: Media have published new excerpts from Mindich’s conversations with Shefir and Umerov. VIDEO

Author: 

Andrii Yermak (388) Tymur Mindych (159)
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