Shefir has been summoned to hearing of Temporary Investigation Commission on "Mindichgate" case: He discussed Chernyshov’s rescue. DOCUMENT

The Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission has summoned the president’s former aide, Serhii Shefir, to a meeting of the commission scheduled for May 13.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party and head of the Temporary Investigation Commission, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Shefir appears in the "Mindich tapes"

Honcharenko reminds that Shefir is one of the figures featured in the ‘Mindich tapes’.

"He visited Mindich at the flat on Hrushevsky Street 9a, which we are all familiar with. And they discussed the rescue of Zelenskyy’s godfather, Oleksii Chernyshov, and that infamous bail from the common fund. I am summoning Shefir to give official testimony on this case. So we look forward to seeing him at the meeting. There are more and more questions," noted Honcharenko.

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Mindichgate

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