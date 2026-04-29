Ariev on new "Mindich tapes": Now we can no longer say that Zelenskyy knew nothing

The fact that the "Mindich tapes" have shifted from the energy sector to the defense sector is alarming.

This was stated by Volodymyr Ariev, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, in a comment to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"If ‘Vova’ and ‘Andrii’ are next to the houses of Mindich and Chernyshov, then the circle of suspects is essentially narrowed down to the point of impossibility. Now we can no longer say that Zelenskyy knew nothing. That argument simply doesn’t hold water," the lawmaker noted.

According to Ariev, NABU cannot investigate the president, but it has the authority to do so regarding the former head of the Presidential Office.

"If it is confirmed that ‘Vova’ is a person who cannot currently be held criminally liable, this will only mean that the possibility of doing so remains in the future," the MP added.

Watch more: From Maidan cases to ’schematism’ at ’Energoatom’: how former prosecutor Basov (’Tenor’) sabotaged investigations for years and became figure in Mindich’s tapes

The fact that the "Mindich tapes" have shifted from the energy sector to the defense sector is alarming, he noted.

"The reality is that the full scope of investigations into corruption in the defense sector—including allegations and arrests—is still ahead of us. I hope that NABU will do this regardless of personalities and political circumstances. But if we pretend not to notice the corruption in the defense sector, which our partners are aware of, this will signal to our partners that we are unreliable.

This could ultimately have a serious impact, particularly on support for Ukraine in defense issues. Therefore, we cannot delay this, and sooner or later we will need to show that we are not a mafia that covers for its own, but a democratic society that claims to be a part of Europe," Ariev concluded.

Background

On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir, as well as former Defense Minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Read more: Rada refused to summon Umerov following publication of new "Mindich tapes": only 87 MPs voted in favour