Zhelezniak on new "Mindich tapes": If they really do mention Zelenskyy and Yermak’s estates, even their own voters won’t approve

Following the release of the new "Mindich tapes," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak is preparing a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission.

He made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

"If, for the sake of argument, we assume that ‘Vova’ is Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘Andrii’ is Andrii Yermak, it seems to me that even their own voters would not approve of the fact that, during wartime, such funds are being used to build mansions for themselves," the lawmaker noted.

When asked whether National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov would be invited to the Temporary Investigation Commission meeting on actions threatening Ukraine’s economic security, Zhelezniak replied that he and his colleagues are currently deciding whom to invite to the meeting and in what format.

Earlier, on his Telegram channel, the MP stated that, according to his information, this "leak" did not come from NABU/SAPO or other law enforcement agencies, but rather the defense team "has actively begun to gradually leak them to various parties."

Zhelezniak does not know why this started specifically now.

"The spiders in the jars are fighting, someone there must be dissatisfied with something," he added.

Read more: Ariev on new "Mindich tapes": Now we can no longer say that Zelenskyy knew nothing

Background

On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir, as well as former Defense Minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Read more: Claim that Berlinska appears in "Mindich tapes" is fake, — Zhelezniak