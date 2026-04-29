Little houses built on blood. How Mindich, "Vova" and "Andrei" made money from war and schemes // Uncensored. VIDEO

The new Mindich tapes – shocking details about how people from "Kvartal" divided the budget and made money for their own houses.

Maryna Danyluk-Yarmolaieva in "Uncensored" analyzes the new transcripts of the so-called "Mindich tapes," which shed light on possible corrupt ties in the Ukrainian president's inner circle during the full-scale war.

Read more: Public Anti-Corruption Council under Ministry of Defence has issued statement regarding ’Midas’ case and company ’Fire Point’

This is not just about isolated incidents — but about a systemic model of decision-making where personal connections, cronyism, and financial interests can influence state policy. The transcripts feature Serhii Shefir, Timur Mindich, and Oleksii Chernyshov, and also mention Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, and Rustem Umerov.

They discuss the issue of a UAH 120 million bail for a corruption case defendant, the construction of elite estates near Kyiv in the midst of the war, as well as the funding of the FirePoint company, which is linked to defense contracts. Special attention is drawn to the amounts—up to UAH 311 billion of potential financing—and conversations about a 20% profit margin.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Background

On 29 April, the media released new "Mindich tapes", which capture conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir, as well as former defence minister and NSDC secretary Rustem Umerov.

Read more: Authenticity of new "Mindich tapes" is to be determined by law enforcement agencies, — Umerov’s press office