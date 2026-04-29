Authenticity of new "Mindich tapes" is to be determined by law enforcement agencies, — Umerov’s press office

Law enforcement officials must verify the authenticity and relevance of the recordings from the new "Mindich tapes."

This was stated by the press service of National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.

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"The authenticity, completeness, and relevance of any records or excerpts must be verified by law enforcement agencies. The use of other sources may result in the inclusion of unverified or inaccurate information," the statement noted.

The press office noted that Umerov had already provided law enforcement officials with all the necessary explanations regarding the matters of interest to them in November 2025. At the same time, he is not authorized to comment on the case materials.

They also stated that the defense minister’s statements regarding the supply of weapons to the Defense Forces are part of his official duties.

"The business community regularly raises issues related to payments, contracts, scaling up production, and the need for rapid financing. We would also like to note that attracting international financing to the Ukrainian defense industry was one of the Ministry of Defense’s key priorities for 2024–2025," the ministry explained.

In response to claims that he has been lobbying on behalf of certain companies with foreign investors, the press office stated that from 2024 to the present, Umerov has been systematically working to align the interests of international partners and Ukrainian manufacturers in the defense industry.

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