Public Anti-Corruption Council under Ministry of Defence has issued statement regarding ’Midas’ case and company ’Fire Point’

The Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has issued a statement regarding the "Midas" case and possible connections involving the company "Fire Point."

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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The document states that anti-corruption authorities have received information that may indicate links between former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, sanctioned businessman Tymur Mindich, and the company "Fire Point."

According to this information, Mindicha is considered a potential beneficiary of the company or one of its actual owners.

Possible implications for military supplies

The statement emphasizes that if these ties are legally confirmed, the company could lose its right to supply products to the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to Mindich’s status as a sanctioned individual. It also mentions the possible provision of false information regarding the ultimate beneficiaries.

"All the evidence clearly indicates that Tymur Mindich is indeed either one of the company's beneficiaries or its sole beneficial owner," the statement reads.

At the same time, the situation remains legally unclear. Formally, the connection may not be proven for a long time due to ongoing legal proceedings. However, the public has already formed an impression of the businessman’s possible involvement with the company.

Watch more: This is story about how their own began to "turn in" their own, - Nikolov on new "Mindich tapes". VIDEO

Calls and proposals from the Anti-Corruption Council

The Ministry of Internal Affairs states that there are indications of possible violations in the actions of certain individuals. Specifically, these include possible abuse of power and influence, as well as other violations that should be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

In this regard, the council calls on the authorities to adopt a series of measures. These include removing Rustem Umerov from his position as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, initiating the partial nationalization of Fire Point to ensure the continued supply of goods to the front lines, and establishing a working group to review contracts and pricing.

Particular emphasis is placed on the importance of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of military personnel, while adhering to the law and anti-corruption principles.

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