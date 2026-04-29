This is story about how their own began to "turn in" their own, - Nikolov on new "Mindich tapes". VIDEO

The publication of new "Mindich tapes" may be linked to a possible desire by suspects in the case to strike deals with National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office by "giving up" their associates.

This was stated by journalist Yurii Nikolov, Censor.NET reports.

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"According to my information, Mindich’s conversations with Shefir and Umerov were leaked by suspects in the criminal case who are currently behind bars and to whom investigators officially disclosed the case materials.

They are not relaxing in various Herzliyas or in lawyer talks. They are resentful that some are in cells while others are in the Canaries. After all, they were doing the same business together, but when it comes to serving time, they are separated. They found money to bail out Che Guevara, but what about the rest? Oblivion and contempt?" he said.

According to Nikolov, the suspects understand that there is no opportunity to "fix the NABU case."

"So they are trying to discredit it, derail it, and drag it through courts. And here is news for them. There is an option to simply give testimony/evidence against accomplices. Then you will get leniency. NABU and SAPO make deals. Give them up," he added.

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Leak of materials and internal conflict

The journalist noted that the wiretap transcripts were handed over to the suspects as part of investigative procedures, but this is exactly what caused the subsequent information leak.

"They received these transcripts even before the rest of us saw them," explains Nikolov.

People who found themselves under investigation and did not receive support from their partners might have been interested in spreading compromising material externally, he added.

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Money, bails, and the greed factor

He also drew attention to the financial conversations between key figures - in particular regarding raising funds for the bail of one of the participants.

"We are talking about tens of millions, but they act as if it is their last money," the journalist notes.

This concerns amounts that seemingly would not be critical for individuals with such a level of influence. At the same time, the very nature of these conversations, according to Nikolov's assessment, demonstrates an unwillingness to spend personal resources even in critical situations.

In his opinion, this indicates either limited actual financial capabilities or the dominance of greed as a key motive.

"It looks like plain greed – nobody wants to pay for anyone else," he adds.

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How the leak mechanism worked

The journalist pays particular attention to the mechanism of the information leak. He explains that, according to procedure, the investigation is obliged to disclose case materials to the suspects. It was precisely after this that the documents could have ended up outside the scope of the investigation.

"At first, it wasn’t a leak to the public – it was an attempt to reach an agreement amongst themselves," explains Nikolov.

According to him, the primary aim of the leak may have been an attempt to influence other parties involved in the case and force them to seek ways to ‘resolve’ the situation. However, when this failed, the materials ended up in the hands of journalists.

Nikolov also emphasises that hopes for political intervention or the possibility of "resolving the issue" through influential figures did not materialise.

"No one can simply step in and 'sort out' such matters," he emphasises.

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Defence projects and the concentration of funds

Another key part of the analysis concerns defence matters. According to the journalist, the recordings reveal a story involving the concentration of funding for defence projects in a single set of hands.

"When all the money is pooled in one place, it’s always a risk," notes Nikolov.

This refers to pressure to allocate significant budgetary funds to specific developments. The journalist emphasises that such centralisation can lead to reduced efficiency, as resources are directed not towards the best solutions, but towards those promoted through personal connections.

He also draws attention to the technical outcome of such decisions – in his words, certain projects have not demonstrated the expected effectiveness.

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Power, balance and the lack of full control

Separately, the tapes also touch on the theme of personnel decisions and internal contradictions within the government.

"It doesn’t look like a system where everyone is subordinate to one person," the journalist observes.

In particular, some officials opposed the allocation of significant funds, demonstrating a degree of independence in decision-making. This, in his view, indicates the presence of an internal balance.

Nikolov’s conclusions

"This is a story about how their own people started to 'sell out' their own," he concludes.

At the same time, the journalist emphasises that the work of anti-corruption bodies is a key factor in the development of events. According to him, in such cases, the only realistic strategy for those involved remains cooperation with the investigation.

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