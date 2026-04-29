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Major Telegram channels are ignoring new "Mindich tapes" and attacking NABU, - Zhelezniak
A number of anonymous Telegram channels ignored the news about the release of the new "Mindich tapes," instead publishing posts accusing the Bureau of "totalitarian practices."
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"I went to check specifically what the anonymous Telegram channels overseen by the SSU are posting… Not a single message at all. Just another smear campaign against NABU," the lawmaker noted.
Background
- On April 29, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir, as well as former Defense Minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.
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