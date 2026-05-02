MP Oleksii Honcharenko has released new excerpts from conversations between Fire Point co-founder Ihor Khmilov and the individual in question, Oleksandr Tsukerman.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the MP’s Facebook page.

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"I am now going to publish something that is not just important information, but something that should lead to Zelenskyy’s resignation," Honcharenko stated.

Read more: Mindich’s defense sees signs of "information manipulation and pressure" in tapes released by media

In particular, the conversation suggests that following the possible signing of peace agreements, funding under existing regulations governing supplies and contracts could be halted.

The MP also announced the publication of materials which, he claims, "constitute extremely important information" and could have serious political consequences.

According to the MP, Ihor Khmilov is a co-owner of the company "FirePoint" and is also linked to businessman Tymur Mindich, who is said to be one of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s close friends.