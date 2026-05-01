"Common fund for Vova" and profiteering on blood: new shocking Mindich tapes // Uncensored. VIDEO

What exactly the new Mindich tapes reveal, and why this scandal may have far more serious consequences than just another corruption story, is analyzed by Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva in Uncensored.

Watch on Censor.NET.

At the center is the role of Timur Mindich, a person with no official status who, judging by the transcripts, influenced defense budgets, personnel decisions and international contracts.

Based on new transcripts released by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the video analyzes Mindich’s connection with Rustem Umerov, the history of the FairPoint company, as well as a potential scheme for distributing defense sector funds. The topic of "project 23" is examined separately, as a possible joint fund or "common fund" of those involved in these processes.

The key focus is not only corruption itself, but its consequences: the risk of losing the trust of international partners (including Germany and other donors) threats to funding for Ukraine’s defense industry, and reputational damage to the state during the war. The video also explains how the authorities are trying to drown out the scandal in communications through narratives about "external governance" and attacks on journalists.

Watch more: Little houses built on blood. How Mindich, "Vova" and "Andrei" made money from war and schemes // Uncensored. VIDEO

Background

On April 29, media outlets published new "Mindich tapes" recording conversations between Timur Mindich, former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, including about the financing of Fire Point.

On May 1, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published new recordings.

Read more: New "Mindich tapes": how Yermak’s "overseer" Vasyl Veselyi and his brother gained control of Karpatnaftokhim