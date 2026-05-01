Midas figure Tsukerman and President’s Office "overseer" Veselyi discuss appointments to Sense Bank supervisory board – media

Ukrainian businessmen and brothers Andrii and Vasyl Veselyi, thanks to their ties with Andriy Yermak, gained state control over Sense Bank and joined the owners and shareholders of Karpatnaftokhim in the interests of the former head of the President’s Office.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a report by Ukrainska Pravda.

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Details

The recordings captured a conversation between Oleksandr Tsukerman and Vasyl Veselyi, who became an adviser to the head of Sense Bank after it was nationalized from its Russian owners in 2023.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in business circles called Veselyi the President’s Office "overseer" at Sense Bank, where no decision was made without him.

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In a phone call on 9 May 2025, Veselyi named the desired members of the bank’s supervisory board:

"Piotr Nowak, Jerzy Szugajew, Eva de Falck, Oleksandr Shchur, Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleg Mistiuk."

Forty days later, on 18 June, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed these very individuals to the supervisory board of Sense Bank.

In the recordings released by the outlet, the participants discuss "the Surgeon," who has influence in the President’s Office. Ukrainska Pravda says this is Andrii Yermak’s alias.

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"There should be five or six of our members there, in this whole crowd of nine. And under our quota… Two, meaning the next three are ours," Veselyi discussed the supervisory board with Tsukerman.





The supervisory board was later renewed. Hladyshenko remains chair of the supervisory board, while Mistiuk, Shchur and Nowak are still its members.

Background

On April 29, media outlets published new "Mindich tapes" recording conversations between Timur Mindich, former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defense minister and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, including about the financing of Fire Point.

On May 1, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published new recordings.

Read more: Mindich and Umerov discuss appointment of new ambassador to U.S.: "Stefanyshyna can’t do it, she has suspicion"