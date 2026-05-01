Mindich and Umerov discuss appointment of new ambassador to U.S.: "Stefanyshyna can’t do it, she has suspicion"
Zelenskyy’s oligarch Timur Mindich and then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed replacing the ambassador to the United States.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
Details
The parliamentarian recalled that at the time, there was active discussion about replacing the ambassador to the United States, and the president was looking for a replacement.
Zhelezniak noted that Umerov was likely recounting a conversation with President Zelenskyy.
Indeed, the recordings mention a potential candidate for the position—then-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is currently a suspect in a corruption case and is being held in pretrial detention.
Mindich describes Halushchenko as "understandable."
Zhelezniak also recalled that the recordings of conversations in Tsukerman’s office, previously released by NABU, also indicate that the ambassador to the United States was being discussed at the time.
What preceded it?
- On 29 April, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defence minister and NSDC secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.
- On 1 May, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak released new recordings.
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