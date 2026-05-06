Kremlin is deploying air defence forces to Moscow for parade. This paves way for Ukraine to impose far-reaching sanctions, — Zelenskyy

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin is transferring air defense systems from other regions of Russia to Moscow, where a military parade is scheduled for May 9. Ukraine may impose new "long-range sanctions."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram following a briefing by Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Defence Intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine's Response

According to intelligence reports, the Russian leadership is not preparing for a ceasefire ahead of May 9, despite its previous statements.

According to the president, the air defense rings around Moscow are expanding due to the large-scale redeployment of air defense systems from other Russian regions.

"This indicates that the Russian leadership is not preparing for the ceasefire—about which so many statements have been made—and is more concerned about its parade in Moscow than about the rest of Russia. At the same time, we note that this opens up additional opportunities for our long-range sanctions. Our priorities in this regard will be determined," Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine has repeatedly urged Russia to engage in genuine diplomacy and to ensure that a ceasefire creates the necessary trust in the diplomatic process and the conditions for achieving a resolution.

"Ukraine's proposals are on the table, and I am grateful to Ukraine's partners for supporting our diplomacy and for their willingness to reciprocate. Russia must take steps to end its war and achieve genuine peace. Peace is what we need," he said.

Russia's plans for the TOT

According to him, in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine, Russia allegedly plans to carry out "essentially the same processes of plunder and deindustrialization that it carried out in the occupied Donbas region."

Citing intelligence reports, Zelenskyy claims that the Russians will conduct geological surveys, carry out rapid extraction, and remove valuable raw materials from at least 18 deposits. These include reserves of titanium, lithium, tantalum, niobium, zirconium, molybdenum, and graphite.

"In addition, the occupiers are planning further measures to seize and transport this year's grain harvest. We are preparing to counter these efforts," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the direct losses resulting from the Defense Forces’ strikes deep inside Russia continue to rise. According to him, "long-range sanctions" are having a particularly negative impact on the budgets of Russian regions.