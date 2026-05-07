Poland does not change embassy operations in Kyiv over Russian threats

The Polish Embassy in Ukraine has said it will not change its operations despite threats from Russia ahead of 9 May.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Polish diplomats speaking to PAP.

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Embassies continue operating as usual

The diplomatic mission explained that it was operating as usual and did not plan any changes over statements from Moscow. It said it was constantly monitoring the situation, but there were currently no grounds for additional decisions.

"We do not plan any changes in the mission’s activities," the embassy said.

European diplomats will not leave Kyiv

Germany voiced a similar position. It also does not plan to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv despite Russia’s threats.

The European Union also said it was not changing its presence in the Ukrainian capital. European countries believe Russia’s statements do not affect their work in Ukraine. Diplomats continue to perform their duties as usual.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said there could be strikes on Ukraine if Kyiv attacks Russia on 9 May.

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