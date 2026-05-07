EU will not evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite Russian threats

The European Union does not plan to reduce or evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite statements by Russia’s Foreign Ministry about possible strikes on May 9. The European Commission called such threats part of Russia’s escalation tactics.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Radio Liberty.

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Position of the EU

"We will not change our position or presence in Kyiv. Russian attacks, unfortunately, are a daily reality both in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said.

At the same time, the European Commission representative did not specify whether the risk is now considered higher than usual.

Read more: Russia will strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts May 9 parade, - Russian Foreign Ministry

The European Commission representative added that Russia’s public threats to attack Kyiv are "part of its reckless escalation tactics."

"Russia is once again cynically trying to shift the blame to Ukraine for its own aggression, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," El Anouni stressed.

Read more: Kremlin is deploying air defence forces to Moscow for parade. This paves way for Ukraine to impose far-reaching sanctions, — Zelenskyy

Background