EU will not evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite Russian threats
The European Union does not plan to reduce or evacuate diplomats from Kyiv despite statements by Russia’s Foreign Ministry about possible strikes on May 9. The European Commission called such threats part of Russia’s escalation tactics.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Radio Liberty.
Position of the EU
"We will not change our position or presence in Kyiv. Russian attacks, unfortunately, are a daily reality both in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said.
At the same time, the European Commission representative did not specify whether the risk is now considered higher than usual.
The European Commission representative added that Russia’s public threats to attack Kyiv are "part of its reckless escalation tactics."
"Russia is once again cynically trying to shift the blame to Ukraine for its own aggression, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," El Anouni stressed.
Background
- Ahead of May 9, Russia once again threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Ukraine if the parade in Moscow is disrupted. It called on the West to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv.
- On May 4, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "aimed at disrupting the Victory Day celebrations," Russian troops will "strike back at the center of Kyiv."
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of May 5-6 and would act reciprocally if the ceasefire is violated.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Russia’s leadership had once again ignored the call to stop hostilities and violated the ceasefire.
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