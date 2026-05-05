Poland to sign loan agreement with EU on rearmament, expects EUR 6.5 billion

Poland will soon sign a loan agreement with the European Union under the SAFE rearmament program.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to PAP.

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Who will sign the agreement?

On the EU side, the document will be signed by European Commissioners Piotr Serafin and Andrius Kubilius.

Poland will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski.

What is known about the program?

Poland will become the first country to join the SAFE program. Lithuania will sign a similar agreement together with it.

After Warsaw, the European Commissioners will travel to Vilnius to conclude the relevant document.

Read more: Polish F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian Su-30s over Baltic Sea

How much funding is expected?

Warsaw expects to receive an advance payment of about EUR 6.5 billion by the end of the month.

The payment depends on the completion of internal procedures at the European Commission.

What about other countries?

In total, 19 EU countries plan to participate in the program.

The only country whose plan has not yet been approved is Hungary.

The reason is Budapest’s request for an additional EUR 2 billion, which was not supported by the European Commission.

It is also unofficially noted that the decision was influenced by Viktor Orban’s government blocking a EUR 90 billion loan for Ukraine.

Read more: Poland to build "drone fleet" based on Ukraine’s experience – Tusk