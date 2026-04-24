Polish F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian Su-30s over Baltic Sea

Photo: Польські винищувачі F-16 / Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ / Х

On Friday, 24 April, Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted and escorted two Russian Su-30 combat aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Aircraft interception

The Russian aircraft were flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with their transponders switched off. No violation of Polish airspace was recorded.

The command added that such interceptions are part of the airspace security system and are aimed at identifying aircraft that fail to comply with international aviation procedures. These actions allow for continuous assessment of the situation and help maintain airspace security.

Read more: Poland intercepts Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea for second time in week

BACKGROUND

International airspace does not belong to any country and usually refers to areas over the sea. Russia is likely violating aviation rules (such as switching off transponders) to demonstrate force and test NATO’s response.

Read more: Spanish fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft as part of NATO’s "Eastern Sentinel" mission