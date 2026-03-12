Spanish fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft as part of NATO’s "Eastern Sentinel" mission

Spanish fighter jets intercepted and escorted two Russian Air Force aircraft as part of NATO's "Eastern Sentinel" mission in Lithuania.

This was reported by NATO Air Command on X social media, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

On Monday, 9 March, Spanish fighter jets deployed as part of the Baltic Air Policing operation under NATO's "Eastern Sentinel" mission carried out an Alpha scramble from the Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

The aircraft intercepted and escorted two Russian Air Force Su-24 planes flying in international airspace near NATO borders.

Read more: Russian Tu-95 bombers fly near Japan’s borders: Tokyo scrambles fighters for interception

Other incidents

As reported earlier, on 25 December 2025, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft over the international waters of the Baltic Sea. It was visually identified and escorted while flying near the boundary of Polish airspace.

In early March, the North American Aerospace Defense Command reported detecting and tracking two Russian Tu-142 military aircraft operating in the Alaska and Canada air defense identification zones.

Read more: NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic three times last week