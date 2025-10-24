Russian Tu-95 bombers fly near Japan’s borders: Tokyo scrambles fighters for interception

Japan’s Air Force scrambled fighter jets to escort Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and Su-35 fighters that flew along the country’s western coast.

Tokyo’s response to the incident

Japan’s Defense Ministry released a map showing the flight path of the Russian aircraft along the country’s western coast over the Sea of Japan.

According to the ministry, two Tu-95 bombers were accompanied by two Su-35 fighters and initially flew toward Japan’s Sado Island before turning north.

Tokyo said the activity was a cause for concern, as Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi noted that Russia has been conducting military operations near Japan almost daily while waging war against Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that its Tu-95 bombers were escorted by foreign fighter jets during what it called a "scheduled patrol flight over neutral waters."

The incident occurred just hours before Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her first address to parliament after taking office, vowed to accelerate the buildup of the country’s defense capabilities.

Takaichi said that the military actions of Russia, China, and North Korea were a matter of "serious concern."

