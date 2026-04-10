Poland intercepts Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea for second time in week
Poland scrambled fighter jets for the second time this week to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post on X by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Second incident in a week.
"In the evening (April 9 – Ed.), a pair of our F-16 aircraft carried out another interception this week of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea," Kosiniak-Kamysz reported.
He noted that such actions are Russian provocations aimed at testing Poland's air defense systems.
"Thanks to the constant combat readiness of pilots, servicemen, and ground personnel, the Polish sky remains safe. The Polish Armed Forces are ready every day for an immediate reaction and the protection of airspace," the Defense Minister added.
Interception of a Russian aircraft on April 8.
As a reminder, on April 8, Polish fighters intercepted a Russian Il-20 electronic intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
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