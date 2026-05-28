Russia threatens again: says strike on Kyiv could be carried out "at any moment"

The Russian terrorist regime continues to blackmail Ukraine and the world with large-scale strikes. The Kremlin has now said that the strike on the Ukrainian capital announced by Moscow could take place "at any moment."

This was stated by the secretary of Russia’s Security Council at the International Security Forum in Moscow, Russian media quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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Shoigu’s statement

The representative of the aggressor country once again resorted to cynical intimidation, hinting at the scale of a future attack.

"Russia has already shown how powerful a strike on Kyiv can be. This can happen at any moment. And when we decide that the response should be of the force we have repeatedly spoken about, we will respond to the terrorist act that led to casualties among our boys, who were very young," Putin’s ally claimed.

In addition, Shoigu tried to increase psychological pressure on Ukraine’s international partners. According to him, the Kremlin’s calls for diplomatic missions to leave Kyiv are allegedly "quite serious and deliberate."

Read more: Norway has summoned Russian diplomat over threats of further strikes on Kyiv

As a reminder, the European Commission earlier assured that despite Russian threats and manipulations, the European Union has no intention of closing its mission or leaving Kyiv.

Background

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and called on foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The targets would allegedly include "sites for the design, production, programming and preparation for the use of UAVs used by the ‘Kyiv regime’ with the assistance of NATO specialists."

Russia claims that the strike on Kyiv would allegedly be in response to an attack on a college and dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, on 22 May. Putin said six people were killed in the attack and another 15, according to him, went missing.

On the evening of 25 May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and voiced new threats to him about Russia’s "systematic strikes" on Kyiv.

Read more: Reports that U.S. Embassy is leaving Kyiv are untrue, - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry (updated)