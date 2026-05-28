Reports that U.S. Embassy is leaving Kyiv are untrue, - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry (updated)

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the U.S. Embassy is leaving Kyiv following Russian threats to strike the Ukrainian capital.

She made this statement in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"From what we heard from Ukraine yesterday, all embassies are staying, except for one. All the Europeans have stayed; the U.S. has left," she said.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that the information about the U.S. embassy's departure is not true

Read more: France will not evacuate embassy from Kyiv despite Russian threats

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated yesterday that it plans new strikes on Kyiv and urged foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The targets, they claimed, would be "facilities for the design, production, programming, and preparation for the use of UAVs employed by the ‘Kyiv regime’ with the assistance of NATO specialists."

Russia claims that the shelling of Kyiv is allegedly in response to an attack on a college and dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, on May 22. Putin stated that six people were killed in the attack, and another 15, according to him, are missing.

Read more: Poland does not change embassy operations in Kyiv over Russian threats