Norway has summoned Russian diplomat over threats of further strikes on Kyiv

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a Russian diplomat over threats of new strikes on Kyiv and statements regarding foreign personnel in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated this on May 26.

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What Norway said

According to the minister, the Russian diplomat was summoned to receive an official protest.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia has recently been making threats against foreign personnel in Ukraine.

Oslo also condemned the Russian Federation's large-scale attacks on Kyiv over the weekend.

See more: Offices of five media outlets damaged in Kyiv after Russian attack – NUJU head Tomilenko. PHOTO

What has been said about the Russian attacks

In a statement, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia had carried out massive drone strikes and, for the first time, used the "Oreshnik" missile against Kyiv and Bila Tserkva.