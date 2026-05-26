Norway has summoned Russian diplomat over threats of further strikes on Kyiv
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a Russian diplomat over threats of new strikes on Kyiv and statements regarding foreign personnel in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated this on May 26.
What Norway said
According to the minister, the Russian diplomat was summoned to receive an official protest.
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia has recently been making threats against foreign personnel in Ukraine.
Oslo also condemned the Russian Federation's large-scale attacks on Kyiv over the weekend.
What has been said about the Russian attacks
In a statement, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia had carried out massive drone strikes and, for the first time, used the "Oreshnik" missile against Kyiv and Bila Tserkva.
"This is unacceptable," the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
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