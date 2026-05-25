Offices of five media outlets damaged in Kyiv after Russian attack – NUJU head Tomilenko. PHOTO

In Kyiv, at least five editorial offices and media outlets reported damage to their offices and studios after Russia’s massive attack on 24 May.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Serhii Tomilenko, head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU).

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Which media outlets were affected

According to him, the office of the Kyiv bureau of international broadcaster Deutsche Welle was damaged. Windows were shattered and ceilings were damaged in the premises.

The studio of German public broadcaster ARD was also damaged. Journalist Vasyl Holod reported shattered window frames, fragments and damaged equipment.

At Realna Hazeta, a media outlet relocated from the Luhansk region, all windows in the editorial office were damaged.

Windows were also shattered in the building of the UNIAN agency.

The office and studio of the online media outlet Shelter were also damaged. The editorial team said it had already resumed work.

See more: 11 educational institutions damaged in Kyiv due to Russian attack. PHOTOS

What else is known

Tomilenko said there are journalists and members of their families who lost their homes or whose homes were damaged.

In particular, the home of Kyiv National University journalism lecturer Artem Zakharchenko and Institute of Journalism graduate Olena Zakharchenko was destroyed.

The NUJU said it is documenting crimes against journalists and media outlets and informing international organizations about them.

Read more: About 300 facilities damaged in Kyiv by yesterday’s Russian strike, Zelenskyy says