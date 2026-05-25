About 300 facilities damaged in Kyiv by yesterday’s Russian strike, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said efforts are currently underway in Kyiv to clear up the aftermath of Russia’s massive strike. A total of 87 people, including three children, were injured.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aftermath

According to Zelenskyy, work is currently continuing in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts to clear up the aftermath of yesterday’s Russian strikes.

"In total, about 300 facilities were damaged in Kyiv. Most of them are residential buildings. During the day yesterday, applications were submitted over various degrees of damage to almost 150 private houses and apartment buildings," he said.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: two killed, number of injured rises to 11, 110 facilities damaged

A total of 87 people are currently known to have been injured in the capital, including three children.

"Twenty-one people have been hospitalized, while the rest are receiving outpatient treatment. I am grateful to the doctors who are treating and supporting our people. I thank everyone working on recovery efforts, all services.

In total, six of our regions were affected by yesterday’s attack. There must be more protection: support for air defense is a daily priority of Ukraine’s foreign policy work at all levels. And there must be pressure on the aggressor and accountability for all these strikes. I thank the partners who condemned yesterday’s strike, and everyone ready to help us with real steps," the president concluded.





















See more: Kyiv continues clearing up aftermath of Russian attack as number of injured rises to 87. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, a massive Russian strike on Kyiv was reported:

Lukianivska metro station was closed after Russia’s massive attack: damage reported.

The enemy also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region, leaving people injured and causing damage in all districts.

Later, it became known that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, with an infant among those injured.

In addition, ruscists attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging houses.

An apartment building was damaged in Cherkasy, with 11 people injured.

See more: 11 educational institutions damaged in Kyiv due to Russian attack. PHOTOS