Kyiv continues clearing up aftermath of Russian attack as number of injured rises to 87. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the number of people injured after the massive attack has risen to 87, including children. Two people were killed, and dozens of infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"The number of people injured in Kyiv after the massive attack has risen to 87, including three minors. Two people were killed," the State Emergency Service said.

Damage to civilian and administrative infrastructure was recorded at 49 locations across the capital. In Shevchenkivskyi district, where a section of a five-storey apartment building was destroyed as a result of a strike, rescuers recovered the bodies of two women killed in the attack.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: two killed, number of injured rises to 11, 110 facilities damaged

Clearing up the aftermath of the attack

Rescuers dismantled 165 square meters of damaged reinforced concrete slabs. Dog handlers inspected more than 100 square meters of the area, while psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 112 people.

Efforts to clear up the aftermath are ongoing.









Background

Earlier, a massive Russian strike on Kyiv was reported:

Lukianivska metro station was closed after Russia’s massive attack: damage reported.

The enemy also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region, leaving people injured and causing damage in all districts.

Later, it became known that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, with an infant among those injured.

In addition, ruscists attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging houses.

An apartment building was damaged in Cherkasy, with 11 people injured.

Read more: Von der Leyen following Russia’s attack: Aid to bolster Ukraine’s air defence is already on its way